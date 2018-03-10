Sport

12:33 10.03.2018

Ukraine wins five medals on first day of 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ukrainian athletes on winning the first five medals at the XII Paralympic Winter Games 2018 in Pyeongchang (South Korea).

"I congratulate Ukrainian Paralympic athletes on a wonderful start! On the first day of the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, Ukrainians won five medals - one gold, one silver and three bronze. Ukraine is proud of you," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

In particular, Vitaliy Lukyanenko won the gold medal in the men's 7.5 km biathlon among visually impaired athletes. Ukrainian biathlete Oksana Shyshkova finished second in the women's 6 km race among visually impaired athletes.

Ihor Reptiukh and Anatoliy Kovalevsky brought two bronze medals for Ukraine in the men's 7.5 km race, and Liudmyla Liashenko took third place in the women's 6 km race (standing).

Ukraine now holds fourth place in overall medal standings.

