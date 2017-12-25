Ukraine allocates UAH 120 mln for preparation for Olympics 2018

Ukraine has allocated UAH 120 million for training athletes for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Danil Amirkhanov, the head of the winter sports department at the Ukrainian Ministry of Sports, has said.

"We've analyzed the performance of our athletes and divided them into three categories. Some 15 biathletes and freestyler Oleksandr Abramenko got to the elite group. They receive much more money for training than the representatives of the other two groups: leading and promising. The state allocated a total of UAH 120 million for winter sports," he said.

At the same time, UAH 60 million will be spent on biathlon. Amirkhanov considers the decision to be fair, because Ukrainians have the greatest success in this sport.

The rest will be distributed to other sports.