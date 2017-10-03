Sport

FC Metalist Kharkiv to be returned to state ownership

Football Club Metalist Kharkiv owned by disgraced Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko is being returned to state ownership, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"We can proudly inform residents of Kharkiv that FC Metalist will belong to them not fugitive kleptocrats," Lutsenko said at a briefing in Kharkiv.

"This is a second case of special confiscation of property, not money. The first one was the Odesa oil refinery," he added.

