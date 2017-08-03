Sport

15:22 03.08.2017

I am absolutely ready for new challenges, hope next planned career to be as successful as previous one

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko has finished his 27-year-old boxing career and intends to be engaged in other activities.

"At some point in our lives we need to switch our careers and get ourselves ready for the next chapter - obviously I am not an exception to this. I am expecting and hoping my next career, which I have already been planning and working on for some years, will be at least as successful as the previous one, if not more successful," Klitschko said in his YouTube video statement posted on Thursday.

In turn, Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page: "Volodia has made a decision, he is turning over a page and will write a new story ..."

