Belarusian Khatskevich to coach Dynamo Kyiv

Former player of the Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv and the national team of Belarus Alyaksandr Khatskevich has been appointed the new head coach of football club Dynamo (Kyiv).

According to the official website of the club, the contract with him is designed for two years. Former players of Dynamo Maksym Shatskykh, Oleh Luzhny and goalkeeper Mykhailo Mykhailov are included in the coach staff of Khatskevich.

Khatskevich was born in Minsk on October 19, 1973. His football career he began in Minsk Dynamo. He moved to Dynamo Kyiv in 1996. He had been playing for the Ukrainian team until 2004. Khatskevich is sevenfold champion of Ukraine and fourfold owner of the Cup of Ukraine. Then, for a short time, he played for the Chinese Tianjin Teda and the Latvian Ventu. He finished his career in the native Dynamo Minsk

In 2007, he began his coaching career as a playing coach of Dynamo (Minsk). Then he headed the youth national team of Belarus U-18 and FC Vitebsk. He worked as an assistant to the head coach of the Ukrainian national team from February 1, 2010 until April 2011.

In December 2010, he headed the youth team of Dynamo Kyiv, in the summer of 2013 - Dynamo-2. On December 4, 2014 he was appointed head coach of the national team of Belarus, which he headed until December 6, 2016.