Sport

14:20 22.05.2017

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins prestigious tennis tournament in Rome

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has won the prestigious women's tennis tournament in Rome (Italy) with a total prize fund of $2.776 million.

Svitolina has beaten Romanian Simona Halep in the finals of the tournament on a ground coating with a following score: 4: 6, 7: 5, 6: 1.

This victory will allow the Ukrainian tennis player to return to the top 10 of the world ranking, finishing the sixth.

In addition to the victory in Rome, since the beginning of this year Svitolina also won tennis tournaments in Taiwan, Dubai and Istanbul, which will allow her to lead the champion race of WTA.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET

