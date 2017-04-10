Sport

10:35 10.04.2017

Ukrainian boxers get three victories in U.S., defend three championship titles

Ukrainian boxers Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Gvozdyk have defeated their rivals at the evening of Ukrainian boxing in Oxon Hill (U.S.) and defended their championship titles.

Usyk defeated American boxer Michael Hunter on points in the 12th round. The Ukrainian boxer defended the title of the world champion in the first heavyweight under the WBO version with the score 117: 100.

Gvozdyk in the third round knocked out Cuban boxer Yunieski Gonzalez. The Ukrainian boxer in this battle successfully defended his title of North American champion under the NABF version.

Lomachenko defeated American boxer Jason Sosa - after the ninth round Sosa's team refused to continue the fight. The Ukrainian boxer defended the title of the world champion in the second featherweight title under the WBO version.

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian sportsman comes second at European Weightlifting Championship

Oleg Verniaiev takes gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Ukrainian fencer Natalia Morkvych takes gold at Fencing World Cup among Paralympic athletes

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins prestigious tennis tournament in Dubai

Ukrainian tennis player becomes champion of Junior Australian Open

LATEST

Real Madrid Foundation will train children in Kyiv in April

Dynamo signs contract with Serbian central defender Pantic

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Кроссовки, кеды женские на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING