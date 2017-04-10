Ukrainian boxers get three victories in U.S., defend three championship titles

Ukrainian boxers Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Gvozdyk have defeated their rivals at the evening of Ukrainian boxing in Oxon Hill (U.S.) and defended their championship titles.

Usyk defeated American boxer Michael Hunter on points in the 12th round. The Ukrainian boxer defended the title of the world champion in the first heavyweight under the WBO version with the score 117: 100.

Gvozdyk in the third round knocked out Cuban boxer Yunieski Gonzalez. The Ukrainian boxer in this battle successfully defended his title of North American champion under the NABF version.

Lomachenko defeated American boxer Jason Sosa - after the ninth round Sosa's team refused to continue the fight. The Ukrainian boxer defended the title of the world champion in the second featherweight title under the WBO version.