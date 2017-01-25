Sport

13:29 25.01.2017

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

The 2017 Men's European Amateur Boxing Championships will take place in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Boxing Federation's press service reported.

Other contenders for the right to host the championship were Turkey and Russia. However, the vast majority of the voting members of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) executive committee voted for Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Boxing Federation said.

The European Championship is scheduled for June 14-26, 2017.

