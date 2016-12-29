Sport

14:51 29.12.2016

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Ukrainian chess players Anna Muzychuk and Vasyl Ivanchuk have become the champions of the world in rapid chess championship among women and men, respectively, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Good news! Ukrainians Anna Muzychuk and Vasyl Ivanchuk have become the world champions in the rapid chess. I sincerely congratulate our winners," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

Muzychuk is a Ukrainian chess Grandmaster (2012). She has the following wins: a World Champion among girls under 20 years (2010), Blitz Women's (2014), bronze medalist of the individual European Championship (2012). She received the second place at the stage of the FIDE Grand Prix in Kazan (2012). Muzychuk won the third place at the Chess Olympiad in 2014 as part of the women's national team of Ukraine.

Ivanchuk is a chess grandmaster, the strongest chess player of Ukraine in 1990s. He is the winner of the Second World Team Championship in the USSR team (1989), the winner of the Fifth World Team Championship as a part of the Ukrainian team (2001), European Champion 2004, finalist of the FIDE World Cup (2001-2002). Ivanchuk is a four-time winner of the World Chess Olympiad: twice in the USSR team (1988, 1990) and twice as a part of the Ukrainian team (2004, 2010).

IMPORTANT

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

Ukrainian squad third in Rio Paralympics 2016 medal count

Match of Champions League final 2018 to be held in Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv kicks off in Champions League with defeat to Napoli

LATEST

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Ukrainian athletes win 11 medals on day 6 at Paralympics, bringing total number to 72

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда недвижимости в Тернополе
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING