Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Ukrainian chess players Anna Muzychuk and Vasyl Ivanchuk have become the champions of the world in rapid chess championship among women and men, respectively, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Good news! Ukrainians Anna Muzychuk and Vasyl Ivanchuk have become the world champions in the rapid chess. I sincerely congratulate our winners," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

Muzychuk is a Ukrainian chess Grandmaster (2012). She has the following wins: a World Champion among girls under 20 years (2010), Blitz Women's (2014), bronze medalist of the individual European Championship (2012). She received the second place at the stage of the FIDE Grand Prix in Kazan (2012). Muzychuk won the third place at the Chess Olympiad in 2014 as part of the women's national team of Ukraine.

Ivanchuk is a chess grandmaster, the strongest chess player of Ukraine in 1990s. He is the winner of the Second World Team Championship in the USSR team (1989), the winner of the Fifth World Team Championship as a part of the Ukrainian team (2001), European Champion 2004, finalist of the FIDE World Cup (2001-2002). Ivanchuk is a four-time winner of the World Chess Olympiad: twice in the USSR team (1988, 1990) and twice as a part of the Ukrainian team (2004, 2010).