Grain harvest in Ukraine in 2018 may grow to 62 mln tonnes - expert

KYIV. April 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The grain harvest in Ukraine may grow from 61.3 million tonnes in 2017 to 62 million tonnes in 2018, according to the UkrAgroConsult consulting agency.

"This year the gross harvest will reach the level of 62 million tonnes. Exports will amount to 41 million tonnes for the 2017/2018 marketing year. In the next marketing year we forecast growth of exports by at least one million tonnes," grain market analyst at UkrAgroConsult Maryna Sych said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to her, this year there is a competition between crops due to the fact that the timing of sowing early and late spring crops has almost coincided.

"Now we have virtually a week to fulfill the barley sowing plan, as further it will be necessary to start sowing maize and sunflower. The question of implementing the plan for sowing spring barley remains open," she said.

UkrAgroConsult expects in the current conditions that the area under barley this year will be reduced, the yield will be about 7.7-7.8 million tonnes. If the farmers manage to fulfill the barley sowing plan, the crop can reach eight million tonnes against 8.3 million tonnes in 2017.

The area under maize, according to the agency, will remain at last year's level. There may be a slight increase in the area if it is necessary to compensate for the reduction of barley crops. The maize harvest is projected at 26 million tonnes, or at 28 million tonnes if the sowing area is increased, compared to 24.1 million tonnes in 2017.