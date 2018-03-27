India hopes Ukraine will adopt Ayurveda as alternative medicine

KYIV. March 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) - India hopes that Ukraine will adopt Ayurveda as alternative medicine, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Manoj Kumar Bharti has said.

"This year we added one more goal in relationship between Ukraine and India - cooperation in the field of Ayurveda, in the field of Ayurvedic practices and Ayurvedic medicine," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will arrive in Ukraine in April to inform the government of the need to develop a policy for the adoption of Ayurveda as alternative medicine.

In addition, as part of this initiative, the ambassador noted the need to resolve the issue of importing Ayurvedic products into Ukraine as medical products, rather than biologically active additives.

There are currently 12 manufacturers of Ayurvedic products in India that meet the standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

According to Manoj Kumar Bharti, Ayurvedic medicine will help reduce the cost of treatment in Ukraine.

"The result of the popularization of Ayurveda in Ukraine will be saving on treatment. People will receive good Ayurvedic medical treatment for a very reasonable cost," he said.

"At the same time, the government of Ukraine, in particular, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, should be aware of the need to teach Ayurveda in medical universities and universities of alternative medicine so that Ayurvedic practitioners are also brought up in Ukraine," he said.

In addition, the ambassador stressed that Ayurvedic medicine is recognized by several European countries, as well as by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an alternative to traditional medicine.

"Speaking about Europe, I'm not talking about the rest of the world and about Asia. Hungary, Switzerland and Germany also officially adopted Ayurveda as alternative medicine," he said.

As reported, India intends to support the development and promotion of traditional Indian medicine around the world.