16:44 23.03.2018

Seven parties could win seats on parliament - poll

KYIV. March 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Seven political forces would overcome the 5% threshold if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada took place next Sunday, according to Oleksandr Levtsun, head of sociological programs at the Sofia Center for Social Studies.

"If parliamentary elections were held at the time of the poll, namely voting on party lists, the best chances to overcome the 5% threshold would be received by the Batkivschyna Party, the Opposition Bloc, the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity Party, the Civil Position, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko, For Life Party, and Samopomich," Levtsun said, while presenting the results of a survey at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to the poll, 14.8% of respondents are ready to vote for Batkivschyna, 11.4% for the Opposition Bloc, 7.5% for the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity Party, 7.2% for the Civil Position, 7% for the Radical Party, 6.3% for For Life Party, and 5.4% for Samopomich.

At the same time, 5.7% are ready to vote against everyone, and 15.1% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted from March 9 to March 16, 2018 in all regions that are controlled by Ukraine. A total of 2,010 respondents aged over 18 were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

