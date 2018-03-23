Press Conferences

11:52 23.03.2018

Creative approach to problem can help Ukrainians solve conflicts caused by crises - psychologist

KYIV. March 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Creativity can have a beneficial effect on people and help them cope with emerging crises and contradictions that they cause, PhD in Psychological Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Psychology at Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts Olena Stкoyanovska has said.

"Creativity can help us solve the contradictions caused by the crisis.... People understand that they can no longer live as before, but they do not know how to live differently. They have no methods how to solve conflicts in society, interpersonal conflicts, etc. in another way. Creativity comes to the rescue in this matter," she said at a press conference at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday, March 22.

According to Stroyanovska, creativity has the ability to produce new ideas that go beyond the traditional way of solving the problem.

"It can be scientific, technical, artistic, sports creativity... It seems to me that it is the younger generation that should continue to educate in itself the basic features associated with the creative approach," the psychologist said.

