Press Conferences

12:05 20.03.2018

Nova Poshta finds it difficult to determine reason for searches, plans to contest PGO actions in court

KYIV. March20 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Nova Poshta group of companies finds it difficult to determine the reason for the opening of criminal proceedings against it by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) and intends to contest the improper actions of PGO officials in court, the company's management said this at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"In essence, remarks to the protocol were made immediately and the protocol indicated the violations that were revealed during the searches. As for complaints, and whether they will be filed - the company is now finalizing all the protocols that were compiled, since the searches were conducted in six cities, and afterwards a complaint will be filed," Nova Poshta director for legal issues Inna Homych said.

She said that at present the losses incurred by the company have not been assessed. She stressed the company observes a pre-trial investigation secret and cannot voice all the information available to it.

At the same time, Nova Poshta co-founder Volodymyr Popereshniuk noted that computer equipment, telephones were confiscated from the employees, the possibility of their movement was limited.

"Computer equipment was arrested, but we did not allow it to be seized. It was withdrawn for five hours, and then files were downloaded. They downloaded about 1,000 files from my computer, which contained, in my opinion, valuable commercial information. I'm not sure now that this information will not come to someone's hands," he said.

When asked about the reasons for the appearance of such a claim against the company, Popereshniuk stated it is difficult for the company to determine them.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Electronic real estate survey register should be created in Ukraine

Ukraine's investment attractiveness will grow only after selective justice, corruption in law enforcement disappear - opinion

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

Lviv constructor Greenville enters Kyiv's market with residential complex project

KIMS dry cleaner's network will open ten polyethylene collection points in Kyiv

Patients request including glaucoma medicines in Affordable Medicines program

Patients demand explanations from Health Ministry how medicines procured using local budgets funds

Simplification of importing pesticides not registered in Ukraine could turn country into testing ground - Ukravit

Russia conducts series of cross-border attacks on Ukrainian villages – study

One in five Ukrainians support granting of federal status to occupied Donbas – survey

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА