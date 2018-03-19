Press Conferences

15:54 19.03.2018

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

KYIV. March 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Nova Poshta group of companies, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, demands to immediately stop criminal proceedings against it and pressure on business.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, this was stated by co-founder of the group Viacheslav Klimov during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine dedicated to searches in the offices of Nova Poshta conducted by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine on Friday, March 16.

"At the same time, I want to emphasize that we are ready to answer any questions of law enforcers through civilized requests, through meetings, and not in the form of forceful actions, searches and interrogations. Our lawyers, the employees of financial directorates are ready to cooperate and answer any questions, but we want this to be made not in blocked offices, not within eight hours, not in the format of searches, interrogations, and arrests," he said.

According to Klimov, Nova Poshta reminds the authorities and demands them to fulfill the promise to create a financial investigations service that will deprive the appropriate forces of relevant powers and will become an analytical service without force instruments as in the entire civilized world.

"We are sure that the effectiveness of this kind of activity will grow at once, which will influence the budget of our law enforcement bodies. We also demand that the moratorium on inspections, which has recently expired and inspections immediately resumed and became more aggressive, be renewed," Klimov added.

