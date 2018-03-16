Lviv constructor Greenville enters Kyiv's market with residential complex project

KYIV. March 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Greenville Group (Lviv), investing in housing construction, has entered the market of Kyiv with the Greenville Park residential complex project to be jointly developed with private joint-stock company NEST at 21, Pymonenko Street in Shevchenkivsky District of Kyiv.

"Greenville Park residential complex is a logical continuation of the development of the residential district where the Pokrovsky Posad residential complex is located," Orest Sarakhman, the head of the Greenville Park project, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, Greenville Park will be joined to the Pokrovsky Posad in a single space with the help of a bridge crossing. Thus, residents of each residential complex will have access to the fenced infrastructure of both residential complexes.

According to the project, Greenville Park residential complex is two 26-storey business-class buildings with 664 apartments. The building area is 3 hectares. The announced deadline for commissioning the first of the two buildings is the third quarter of 2019.

Infrastructure residential complex provides parking for 700 cars with charging stations for electric vehicles, 0.6 hectares of internal park, two kindergartens, primary school, sports and playgrounds. In addition, the complex will have business areas, a lobby bar and a lounge area on the roof.

Sarakhman said that Greenville Group plans further expansion in Kyiv. In particular, the company together with NEST came into another project, but the developers have not yet been disclosed the details.

In addition, Sarakhman told Interfax-Ukraine that in the near future another large project is planned in the northern part of Lviv.

According to information of the Kyiv City Administration concerning the lease of land parcels, the tenant of the land for the construction of Greenville Park residential complex is PJSC ABS-Ukr.

According to the information base of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, 22% of the company belongs to companies from the Greenville group. The head of the company is Sarakhman. The owner of another 18% is Capital Group asset management company LLC.

According to the documentation on the official website of the residential complex, the project's general contractor is private enterprise Remservis (Kyiv) owned by Capital Group asset management company LLC.

The Greenville Group was established in 2007. It is engaged in joint investment in construction projects taking into account "green" technologies and invests in renewable energy projects.

PrJSC NEST (Kyiv) has been operating in the real estate market since 1997.