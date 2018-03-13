KIMS dry cleaner's network will open ten polyethylene collection points in Kyiv

KYIV. March 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The KIMS dry cleaner's network will open ten outlets for collecting polyethylene in Kyiv on March 13, KIMS Executive Director Tetiana Kuznetsova has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have launched our eco project in Odesa in early November, installing eco boxes at eight sales outlets, and until today we've managed to collect 720 kg of polyethylene (the weight of one package is about 1.5 grams). Such a project is being launched in Kyiv. Boxes will be installed at ten points of sales, mainly in the center of the city," Kuznetsova said.

According to her, the KIMS network signed an official agreement for the further processing of polyethylene with Ecomir.

The founder of the dry cleaner's network, Oleksandr Kohan, noted that the company plans to develop similar eco projects in other cities, where the network operates, in particular, in Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Lutsk. According to him, the project is unprofitable: the price of 1 kg of polyethylene is about UAH 3, and for the four months KIMS received about UAH 2,000 from collection of packages.

Kyiv authorities also plan to introduce measures to reduce the amount of polyethylene used, the deputy head of the industry and entrepreneurship development department of Kyiv City State Administration, Denys Pikalov, said. In particular, the administration plans in the spring of 2018 to abandon the use of plastic bags in the Besarabsky market, and also to start garbage collection at seasonal fairs.