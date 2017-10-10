Bill banning seizure of information systems could be submitted to Rada next week - MP

KYIV. Oct 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The new bill amending the Criminal Procedural Code of Ukraine regarding a ban to seize information systems and their parts could be registered in the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week, MP Roman Semenukha (Samopomich parliamentary faction) said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"We plan to register this bill next plenary week," he said.

He said that the bill envisages addition notions linked to the electronic data storage devices and its copying to the Criminal Procedural Code and it regulates the procedure for seizing the information systems during raids and copying information.

The bill says that investigators are to present the reasons why the documents cannot be received in any other way, apart from the seizure of the information systems and its parts, in their petitions to judges.

Currently law enforcement agencies have all the required technical abilities to copy information from data storage devices during raids without seizing them. Seizures result in the stoppage of operation of companies and their closure.

"Law enforcers have all technical abilities to copy information from electronic data storage devices during raids. Some law enforcers do this, but for making it popular, it should be regulated at the level of legal acts," Partner for business security practice of Juscutum law firm Denys Ovcharov said.

He said that this is not the full ban of seizing devices and servers, but it is about the fact that in most cases law enforcers can copy information and seize information systems only if they have serious grounds for this.