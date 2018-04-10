Merkel sees use of chemical arms in E. Ghouta as fact

It is clear that chemical weapons were used in Eastern Ghouta, and there needs to be international cooperation in this field, German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Berlin on Tuesday.

"The evidence that chemical weapons were used in Eastern Ghouta is fairly obvious. This issue needs to be studied further. We are frightened by what is happening there. International cooperation in this issue is a must," Merkel said.

There is a need for caution when discussing the attack because it was so serious, she said.

Merkel said she discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and at her meeting with Poroshenko.