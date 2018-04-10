Facts

14:29 10.04.2018

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss possibility of continuing sanctions against Russia in case of non-fulfillment of Minsk accords

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss possibility of continuing sanctions against Russia in case of non-fulfillment of Minsk accords

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the possibility of prolonging sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of Russia's failure to comply with the Minsk accords.

"We also discussed the issue of continuing sanctions in case of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements," Poroshenko said at a press conference with Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president said: "We still do not have progress in the negotiations on the Minsk process."

He also recalled that the 'Easter truce' is not observed in Donbas.

"I informed the Chancellor that the truce was not observed, even though we had a joint statement by the participants of the Normandy format – French President Emmanual Macron, Chancellor Merkel, President Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian-controlled militants and Russian soldiers have violated the ceasefire regime 10 times more and the Ukrainian military opened fire in response in order to protect themselves only 12 times," the president said.

Poroshenko stressed that at the present time in the Joint Coordination and Control Center there are no Russian representatives in the occupied territory that could effectively enforce the ceasefire regime.

