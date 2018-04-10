Army tests Alder missile system in Odesa region

Secretary of Ukraine's National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said testing of the Alder (Vilkha) missile system is underway in southern Odesa region.

Turchynov said Tuesday's test would be a 'live fire' exercise and represents the final phase of a massive project undertaken by Ukrainian missile makers and producers to modernize missile systems.

"Thanks to the efforts of all, we have received powerful rocket systems that are better than the Russian Smerch missile system," Turchynov said, adding that serial production of the new Ukrainian missiles would commence after tests are completed.

These tests "finalize a large-scale project by Ukrainian scientists, designers, and manufacturers," he said.

"Owing to the efforts by all those who have worked on this project, we have obtained a powerful missile weapon which is better than its Russian counterpart, Smerch, in all parameters," Turchynov said.

After the completion of these state trials, the Alder missiles will be put into service, and the Ukrainian defense industry will start their serial production, he said.