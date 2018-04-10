Facts

13:50 10.04.2018

Army tests Alder missile system in Odesa region

Army tests Alder missile system in Odesa region

Secretary of Ukraine's National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said testing of the Alder (Vilkha) missile system is underway in southern Odesa region.

Turchynov said Tuesday's test would be a 'live fire' exercise and represents the final phase of a massive project undertaken by Ukrainian missile makers and producers to modernize missile systems.

"Thanks to the efforts of all, we have received powerful rocket systems that are better than the Russian Smerch missile system," Turchynov said, adding that serial production of the new Ukrainian missiles would commence after tests are completed.

These tests "finalize a large-scale project by Ukrainian scientists, designers, and manufacturers," he said.

"Owing to the efforts by all those who have worked on this project, we have obtained a powerful missile weapon which is better than its Russian counterpart, Smerch, in all parameters," Turchynov said.

After the completion of these state trials, the Alder missiles will be put into service, and the Ukrainian defense industry will start their serial production, he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council meeting under way in Odesa

Yanukovych asked Putin to use troops in Ukraine before publication of letter at UN - Turchynov

Turchynov says he wanted to persuade Yanukovych to return to Kyiv in Feb 2014

Unfortunately, we cannot declare war on such nuclear state as Russia – Turchynov

Turchynov denies ordering to shoot helicopter with Yanukovych on board

Naryshkin told me over phone after Yanukovych fled that Russia would find political grounds to deploy military – Turchynov

Odesa Mayor Trukhanov claims truth and law are on his side

Kyiv not ruling out use of force to retake control of Donbas

Odesa mayor Trukhanov detained at Boryspil airport

Cyber Forces may be created as part of Ukrainian Armed Forces – Turchynov

LATEST

Ukrainian, German and French presidents to meet amid dialogue with Moscow

Twenty-three Russian troops kept prisoners in Ukrainian jails – Poroshenko

Merkel sees use of chemical arms in E. Ghouta as fact

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss possibility of continuing sanctions against Russia in case of non-fulfillment of Minsk accords

Ukraine plans to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs, similarly with U.S.

Yulia Skripal to ask for political asylum

SBU conducts search of Savchenko's apartment, office

German FM to visit Ukraine, Donbas in near future

Dnipro police detain killer wanted in EU for attempted murder - Abroskin

Cabinet approves plan of measures to implement state internal policy in relation to Crimea

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА