Facts

13:25 10.04.2018

Yulia Skripal to ask for political asylum

A cousin of Yulia Skripal, Viktoria, said she knows nothing about Yulia's discharge from the hospital and transfer to a safe house.

"No one has seen her, no one knows anything about her, either here or there. I have been told from the UK that she will soon give a press conference and announce her request for political asylum," Viktoria Skripal told Interfax on Tuesday.

She said she did not know which country her cousin would ask for asylum.

It was said in London earlier today that Yulia Skripal had been discharged from the Salisbury District Hospital but would continue receiving treatment.

