Ukraine reports 3 WIA amid 35 enemy attacks in Donbas in last day

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 35 times in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center for the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations in Donbas has reported.

"Over the past day, Russian-occupation troops carried out 35 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian armed forces continuing to use weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

In the Donetsk sector, the militants used mortars, machine guns and cannons of infantry fighting vehicles near the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, Butovka coal mine, and the villages of Shyrokyne, Lebedynske, Vodiane, Talakivka, Kamianka, Opytne, Hnutove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Pisky, Pavlopil and Pyshchevyk.

In the Luhansk sector, the invaders used grenade launchers near the town of Svitlodarsk, and the villages of Katerynivka and Luhanske.