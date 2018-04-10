Facts

10:12 10.04.2018

Many influential companies come or return to Ukraine - Poroshenko on foreign investors

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says that the reforms implemented in Ukraine are aimed at improving the investment climate.

"We are resolutely implementing reforms to improve the investment climate significantly. The evaluation of the World Bank can be more trustworthy than the words of the president. In the Doing Business rating, Ukraine got from the 137th place, before my presidential term, to the 76th place - last year. No country has shown such dynamics. And we do everything possible to get to the top 50 shortly," Poroshenko said in an interview with the German Handelsblatt business newspaper, quoted by the presidential press service on Monday.

According to Poroshenko, there was a thorough reform of the tax industry in Ukraine, reform in the education, medical and pension sectors, as well as energy sector in terms of state procurement and privatization, which the IMF did not initially believe in. Ukraine also carried out a revolutionary reform of the banking sector. "All these are very unpopular, yet required steps," he said.

The president added that following the results of the competition for obtaining licenses for the use of 4G communications by mobile operators, Ukraine got UAH 8 billion instead of the expected UAH 5 billion.

"The most important thing is the opinion of investors, and many influential companies have come or returned to Ukraine," the president said.

