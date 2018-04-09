Ukraine's National Guard, Turkey's Gendarmerie strengthen cooperation

Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Yuriy Allerov and Commander of the Turkish Gendarmerie Arif Cetin have agreed on cooperation at a new level.

"The sides discussed the exchange of experience in organizing a telecommunications system and rapid response, as well as a cyber defense system. In addition, the commander of the Ukrainian National Guard expressed interest in sharing experience with the Turkish Gendarmerie in a systematic approach to organizing the logistics system, as well as in training of personnel and activities of special-purpose units," the press service of the National Guard reported.

Allerov thanked Cetin for the support of the Ukrainian National Guard on the road to becoming a full member of the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status.

According to the press service, as part of the visit to Turkey, the delegation of the Ukrainian National Guard visited the special operations unit of the Gendarmerie General Command, which, in particular, is involved in anti-terrorist operations and maintenance of public order in difficult conditions.