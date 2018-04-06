Poroshenko backs initiative to secure medium-term budget planning at legislative level

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko supports Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman's idea of securing medium-term budget planning at the legislative level.

"I would like to support government initiatives, support the prime minister about the creation of legislative framework for medium-term budget planning," he said at an extended government meeting on decentralization in Vinnytsia on Thursday, April 5.

He recalled that the parliament, unfortunately, had not supported this initiative. He stressed the need to return to this issue.

"I am convinced that we must return to this initiative," Poroshenko said.