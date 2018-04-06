Facts

10:14 06.04.2018

Ukraine to receive sniper complexes in addition to Javelins

Ukraine to receive sniper complexes in addition to Javelins

U.S. Senator Robert Portman during his visit promised Ukraine sniper complexes in addition to the Javelin anti-tank missile system, the Voice of America has reported.

Yesterday I visited Donbas, where Ukrainian soldiers are still being killed. Last month, most of the casualties were caused, most likely, by the fire of enemy snipers. And one of the recent decisions by U.S. lawmakers and the administration is to provide sniper complexes for the Ukrainian army to return snipers' fire killing the Ukrainian military. This is one of the specific examples that proves that the U.S. is standing side by side with Ukraine, the senator said.

He said that in addition to the Javelins Ukraine would soon receive sniper complexes.

As reported, at a press conference in Kyiv, Portman said that the U.S. would amend its legislation for the transfer of defensive weapons to the Armed Forces, which would protect them from snipers.

Yesterday, in Donbas I saw that Ukrainian soldiers are still being killed, including by snipes. U.S. legislation is being amended that will allow us to offer a sniper package for Ukraine - a defensive weapon that will protect against sniper shots, he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Interfax-Ukraine
