Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ignoring Criminal Procedure Norms after Adoption of "Stop Masks-Show" Law'

On Friday, April 6, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference titled "Ignoring Criminal Procedure Norms after Adoption of "Stop Masks-Show" Law". The participants will include co-founder of the Biotexcom clinic Albert Totchilovsky, lawyer Viacheslav Samsonenko, legal adviser of the Polyglot Translation Bureau LLC Denys Herman, and lawyer Denys Statnikov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.