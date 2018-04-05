Sytnyk links opposition to investigations in defense sector with desire to conceal corruption schemes

The opposition to the investigation of criminal proceedings in the defense sector is caused by the desire to conceal corruption schemes in this sphere, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has said.

"Every case that concerns the defense sector is accompanied by comments that we are ruining the state, that we are ruining the defense sector. In fact, this is a manipulation aimed at concealing corruption schemes there. We will investigate these cases despite provocative questions and statements," he said from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, April 4.

At the same time, Sytnyk addressed the deputies: "If someone in this hall now says that there is no corruption in the Defense Ministry, it will be a lie."

He expressed regret that the NABU's resources were not sufficient to give maximum attention to possible corruption actions in the defense sector.