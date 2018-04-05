Rada adopts framework bill on national security

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved at the first reading presidential draft law (No. 8068) on national security.

The corresponding decision was supported by 265 deputies at the plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov, presenting the bill from the rostrum of the parliament, noted that the document had been worked out in cooperation with experts from NATO, the EU and the U.S., and its adoption should be a significant step towards the implementation of the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance in Ukraine.

"In general, the bill implements the ideas laid down in the strategic planning documents adopted in 2015-2016, in particular in the Strategic Defense Bulletin. With its adoption, regulation of the activities of the security and defense sector bodies is being introduced in accordance with the norms and standards of the European Union and NATO," he said.

According to the proposal, voiced by Turchynov, in the new version of the draft law at the first reading, it was taken into account that the Verkhovna Rada would exercise control over the Security Service of Ukraine.