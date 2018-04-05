Poroshenko plans to discuss with Merkel UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, support for reforms

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that during the upcoming meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel he intends to discuss the UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas and support for reforms in Ukraine.

"What will we talk about? Peace, peacekeepers, support for reforms, specific projects that we are deploying with Germany in Ukraine," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Vinnytsia on Thursday.

The president said that he leaves for Germany on Monday, April 9.

"This is one of the first foreign meetings of the new German government," Poroshenko said.

As it was reported, Poroshenko is scheduled to meet with Merkel on April 10.