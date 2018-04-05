Facts

14:51 05.04.2018

Activist Balukh convicted in Crimea not going to stop hunger strike

The condition of Ukrainian activist Volodymyr Balukh convicted in Crimea, who is on a hunger strike, is deteriorating, but he does not intend to stop the protest, the convict's lawyer, Olha Dinze, has said.

"This [hunger strike] is hard for him. In addition, there are constant provocations by the administration of the institution, which bring him delicious food, tempting him to start eating. This destabilizes him a little, but he holds on and keeps his word," the website Crimea-Realities quoted the lawyer as saying on Wednesday, April 4.

Representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies in Crimea decline to comment on the case of Balukh, the conditions of his detention and health.

The convicted Ukrainian activist continues an indefinite hunger strike.

As reported, Ukrainian farmer Balukh was arrested on December 8, 2016 in his house in the village of Serebrianka of Rozdolne district of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. Russian authorities charged him with possession of ammunition.

Crimea's Rozdolne District Court sentenced Balukh to three years and seven months of imprisonment in a low-security penal colony and to a fine of 10,000 Russian rubles. Balukh's defense team said the case was fabricated, and his verdict would be appealed in courts of higher instances.

On March 19, Balukh declared a hunger strike.

