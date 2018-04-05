Security measures to be increased at Ukroboronprom enterprises after incident at Cherkasy plant

At 2:05 on Thursday, a grenade of the RGD 5 type was blown up in the premises of the production workshop of the Cherkasy state enterprise Research and production complex PHOTOPRYLAD (part of the state concern Ukroboronprom), in connection with which an order is being prepared to increase security measures at the Concern's enterprises.

"Representatives of the police, the Security Service and the Emergency Situations Department were called in to the scene of the incident. When inspecting the room, following the funnel and debris, one grenade of the RGD 5 type was detected and another grenade of this type was found, which did not burst because of a non-drawn-out joint pin," the press service of Ukroboronprom said on Thursday afternoon.

The information notes that there are no injured as a result of the explosion. The explosion knocked out the windows. The amount of material damage is being established.

"Ukroboronprom Director General Pavlo Bukin said that an order is being prepared to increase security measures at the Concern's enterprises," the press service added.