Facts

12:00 05.04.2018

U.S. to complement its legislation for transfer of defensive weapons to Ukrainian Armed Forces to protect against snipers - Senator Portman

U.S. to complement its legislation for transfer of defensive weapons to Ukrainian Armed Forces to protect against snipers - Senator Portman

The United States, after appropriate changes in the legislation, will be ready to offer Ukraine a defensive weapon that will allow the Ukrainian military to defend themselves against sniper shots, U.S. Senator Robert Portman has said.

Yesterday, in Donbas I saw that Ukrainian soldiers are still being killed, including by snipes. And now the U.S. legislation is being supplemented that will allow us to offer a sniper package for Ukraine - a defensive weapon that will protect against sniper shots for the Ukrainian army, he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Portman also noted that the Ukrainian army had approached the standards of NATO.

