Poroshenko awards Order of Merit to U.S. Senator Portman

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has met with U.S. Senator Rob Portman and awarded him a third-grade Order of Merit for distinguished service, and also discussed with him the situation in Donbas and the course of reforms in Ukraine.

"the presidential website said on Wednesday evening.

It is noted that this high award was given to Portman "for his personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-American interstate cooperation, upholding the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine." Poroshenko presented this award to Portman during a meeting that took place in the presidential administration.

The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude for the strong bipartisan support of Ukraine from the U.S. Senate and the active and consistent work in that direction of the Senate Ukraine Caucus co-chaired by Senator Portman.

Poroshenko noted Portman's personal contribution to providing military assistance to Ukraine, including defensive weapons, as well as to imposing sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Donbas. They resolutely condemned ongoing violations of the Easter ceasefire by the Russian-controlled militants.

"They agreed the sanctions against Russia should remain in force to make it end armed provocations, stop escalating tensions and ensure the proper implementation of the Minsk accords," the message reads.

In addition, Poroshenko stressed the importance of further coordinated international efforts to deploy an effective UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas.

Special attention was paid to strengthening unity on energy issues, and in this context, threats posed by the Nord Stream 2 project were mentioned.

"Poroshenko and Portman also discussed topical issues of reforms that are being implemented in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president informed the U.S. senator about the progress achieved in that area and briefed about planned steps, in particular in adopting a national security law and fighting against corruption," it says.