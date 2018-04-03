Facts

15:48 03.04.2018

Cassation court dismisses Saakashvili's complaint against refusal to grant him status of person in need of additional protection

Cassation court dismisses Saakashvili's complaint against refusal to grant him status of person in need of additional protection

The Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine has dismissed a complaint filed by former Georgian President and leader of the Movement of New Forces party Mikheil Saakashvili concerning granting him the status of a person who needs additional protection.

The relevant ruling was made by the Cassation Administrative Court on March 28, lawyer Ruslan Chornolutsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, in July 2017, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship while the latter was in the United States.

On September 10, Saakashvili, surrounded by his supporters, crossed from Poland into Ukraine, breaking across the border.

On September 22, 2017, the Mostyska District Court in Lviv region found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing into Ukraine, the ministry said.

On January 3, 2018, the Kyiv District Administrative Court dismissed Saakashvili's claim against the Kyiv regional department of the State Migration Service, which refused to give him the status of a person needing additional protection.

The Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the ruling on February 5, and Saakashvili's defense appealed the decision with the Administrative Court of Cassation on February 6. Lawyer Ruslan Chornolutsky said there were no grounds to extradite or deport Saakashvili from Ukraine until the proceedings regarding his status were over.

On February 12, 2018, Saakashvili was detained in Kyiv and sent back to Poland in line with the readmission procedure.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Court in Kyiv adjourns Yanukovych's treason trial until April 4

Shevchenkivsky court of Kyiv arrests Savchenko for 2 months

London court verdict on PrivatBank suit against ex-owners will speed up consideration of cases in Ukraine

Kyiv court turns down Yanukovych lawyer's request for new questioning of Poroshenko

Obolonsky court questioning Crimea's resident via video link on Yanukovych's high treason case

Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

Court puts deputy education minister's son under house arrest for two months

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

Court extends Yefremov's arrest for two months

Saakashvili proposes national rally demanding Poroshenko's resignation be held on March 18

LATEST

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

One Nadiia Savchenko defense lawyer withdraws from case

Ukrainian MPs dismiss bills abolishing e-declaration for public activists in first reading

French MPs to visit Kramatorsk on Wednesday – Tuka

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 20 times on Monday, no casualties reported – HQ

Ukrainian army conscript shot dead in military unit in Mykolaiv region

State obliged to employ ATO veterans - Kyva

Health Ministry orders dismissal of National Medical Institute rector Amosova

Boiko declares UAH 535,000 as income for 2017

Violation of Easter truce by militants to be key topic of TCG meeting in Minsk on April 4

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА