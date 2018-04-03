Cassation court dismisses Saakashvili's complaint against refusal to grant him status of person in need of additional protection

The Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine has dismissed a complaint filed by former Georgian President and leader of the Movement of New Forces party Mikheil Saakashvili concerning granting him the status of a person who needs additional protection.

The relevant ruling was made by the Cassation Administrative Court on March 28, lawyer Ruslan Chornolutsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, in July 2017, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship while the latter was in the United States.

On September 10, Saakashvili, surrounded by his supporters, crossed from Poland into Ukraine, breaking across the border.

On September 22, 2017, the Mostyska District Court in Lviv region found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing into Ukraine, the ministry said.

On January 3, 2018, the Kyiv District Administrative Court dismissed Saakashvili's claim against the Kyiv regional department of the State Migration Service, which refused to give him the status of a person needing additional protection.

The Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the ruling on February 5, and Saakashvili's defense appealed the decision with the Administrative Court of Cassation on February 6. Lawyer Ruslan Chornolutsky said there were no grounds to extradite or deport Saakashvili from Ukraine until the proceedings regarding his status were over.

On February 12, 2018, Saakashvili was detained in Kyiv and sent back to Poland in line with the readmission procedure.