Facts

14:13 03.04.2018

Ukrainian MPs dismiss bills abolishing e-declaration for public activists in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed during the first reading presidential bill No. 6674 and bill No. 6271, one of the authors of which was the leader of the Batkivschyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, which propose cancelling e-declaration requirement for public activists.

After the two bills were discussed and dismissed by MPs in the first reading, the speaker suggested they be sent for revision to the relevant committee, but the lawmakers did not support this proposal as well, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

