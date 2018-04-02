Facts

13:47 02.04.2018

European Commission monitoring situation involving NABU, SAPO – Wagner

European Commission monitoring situation involving NABU, SAPO – Wagner

Chief of the Ukraine support group for the European Commission Peter Wagner has said officials in Brussels are monitoring the conflict involving Ukraine's National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"We know about events in Kyiv. We are monitoring them… Of course, this does not create a positive impression, when those who should be fighting against corruption and fighting each other. Maybe it's just hyped up in the press, but we can't tell. Maybe we'll know in a couple of days," Wagner told the 112.ua TV channel on Sunday evening.

Wagner said Ukraine has implemented more reforms in the past three years than during the past two decades.

"Reforms are continuing… Ukraine has decided to take this road and we are ready to help. Yes, there are many issues, such as the battle against corruption, but we are with Ukraine," he said.

