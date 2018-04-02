Prosecutor general gets salary of UAH 1.3 mln in 2017

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has received a salary of UAH 1.302 million in 2017.

According to his electronic declaration for 2017, he also received two gifts in non-cash form from the eldest son, Oleksandr Lutsenko, for a total of UAH 170,000 and UAH 119,350.

Lutsenko has UAH 1.332 million on accounts in Ukreximbank, as well as $11,400 and EUR 2,960 and UAH 10,000 in cash.

In 2017, Lutsenko granted UAH 200,000 as charitable assistance for the production of a monument to "fighters for Ukraine's freedom" in the city of Dubno, Rivne region, UAH 266,423 and UAH 81,827 as charitable assistance for the production of prosthetic legs, and spent UAH 98,291 on the purchase of air tickets.

The prosecutor general may use for free a 181-square-meter apartment in Kyiv, which belongs to his wife, MP Iryna Lutsenko, as well as an 859-square-meter house, a 0.2475-hectare land plot and an 80-square-meter garage in the village of Stoyanka, Kyevo-Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv region, which belong to his wife's father, Stepan Narembik.

In addition, Lutsenko declared a 2013 Toyota Camry, which he uses.

His wife, the Ukrainian president's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Lutsenko, received UAH 240,481 as her deputy salary for 2017, UAH 252,825 as compensation for deputy activity and UAH 38,170 as compensation for travel from the Verkhovna Rada, and UAH 3,823 as travelling allowance from the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine.

She also received UAH 1.894 million as income for the alienation of movable property from citizen Oleksandr Naumyk, UAH 725,000 from a foreign citizen and UAH 394,400 from Bel Fam Ltd. for the provision of property for rent, as well as UAH 28,663 as payments from the Uniqa insurance company.