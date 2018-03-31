Facts

13:01 31.03.2018

SAPO chief: most odious PGO department installs bugs in my office

SAPO chief: most odious PGO department installs bugs in my office

Head of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Deputy Prosecutor General Nazar Kholodnytsky has said that the most fringe department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) – the department for major investigations in the economic sphere – has investigated into him and illegally installed bugs.

"This department, with the support of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, has installed a "bug." I would not assess the lawfulness of the installation of this "bug", who coordinated this and what permit was given - the investigators and the defense team will take a close look at this. I do not want to foretell but you will see for yourself what harm that will be inflicted on the fight against corruption fight, taking into account what is happening now," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Kholodnytsky called the PGO's department for major investigations in the economic sphere "one of the most odious departments of the Prosecutor General's Office, if not the most odious." The SAPO has launched criminal proceedings over illegal enrichment under two other articles of the Criminal Code against the chief of the department. The case "in a strange way, for some reason, has not been investigated at all by NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] detectives in the past four months. Now I understand why," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
