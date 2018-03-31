Facts

12:13 31.03.2018

Another opportunity to work towards full ceasefire in Donbas appears - Hug

Another opportunity to work towards full ceasefire in Donbas appears - Hug

Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) Alexander Hug has said that the recommitment to the ceasefire from March 30 is another opportunity to work towards a full sustainable ceasefire.

"Another recommitment to the ceasefire came into effect last night, just after midnight [At 00:00 on March 30]. It is another opportunity for the sides to work towards a full sustainable ceasefire and another opportunity to prioritize civilians over a military logic," Hug reported via Skype at a press-briefing at Ukraine Crisis Media Center on Friday.

Since the recommitment to the ceasefire that took effect on 5 March the security situation in eastern Ukraine has improved.

"Last week, the OSCE SMM in Ukraine recorded over 4,800 ceasefire violations… 4,800 ceasefire violations nonetheless represent a considerable improvement of the situation prior to the recommitment when the OSCE SMM recorded over 7,000 violations," he said.

He said that most importantly it is a clear demonstration that the sides when they choose can reduce the level of violence.

"If the sides choose to end violence it would end," Hug said.

As reported, the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas on March 26 agreed on a complete ceasefire on the contact line in the Donbas military zone for the Easter holidays beginning on March 30.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Security situation improves this week in Donbas - OSCE SMM

Ukrainian mission to OSCE calls not to recognize Russia's presidential elections in annexed Crimea

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

OSCE UAVs fired at in Donbas fifth week in a row

OSCE SMM spots 28 tanks, over 30 other armored vehicles in Donetsk

OSCE mission spotted tanks, howitzers in occupied Donbas - Ukrainian side of JCCC

OSCE SMM observes Ukrainian army advance in western Luhansk region

OSCE observers record over 400,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in 2017

SMM OSCE Chief points out importance of protecting civilians living close to contact line in Donbas

Hungarian Foreign Ministry expects from Ukraine's govt security guarantees for Transcarpathian Hungarians

LATEST

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomats from those cities where political prisoners held

Prime ministers' income exceeds UAH 17 mln in 2017, salary totals over UAH 435,000

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 2.736 mln on tourism services in 2017

NABU: there might be grounds in actions of SAPO head for bringing him to criminal and disciplinary liability

NABU director names cases used as ground for opening criminal proceedings against SAPO chief

SAPO chief: most odious PGO department installs bugs in my office

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 200 mln on charity in 2017

Poroshenko publishes income and asset declaration for 2017

Lutsenko unable to control SAPO, lacks grants of authority

Lutsenko asks qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors to consider removal of Kholodnytsky from office of deputy prosecutor general, SAPO head

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА