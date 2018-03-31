Another opportunity to work towards full ceasefire in Donbas appears - Hug

Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) Alexander Hug has said that the recommitment to the ceasefire from March 30 is another opportunity to work towards a full sustainable ceasefire.

"Another recommitment to the ceasefire came into effect last night, just after midnight [At 00:00 on March 30]. It is another opportunity for the sides to work towards a full sustainable ceasefire and another opportunity to prioritize civilians over a military logic," Hug reported via Skype at a press-briefing at Ukraine Crisis Media Center on Friday.

Since the recommitment to the ceasefire that took effect on 5 March the security situation in eastern Ukraine has improved.

"Last week, the OSCE SMM in Ukraine recorded over 4,800 ceasefire violations… 4,800 ceasefire violations nonetheless represent a considerable improvement of the situation prior to the recommitment when the OSCE SMM recorded over 7,000 violations," he said.

He said that most importantly it is a clear demonstration that the sides when they choose can reduce the level of violence.

"If the sides choose to end violence it would end," Hug said.

As reported, the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas on March 26 agreed on a complete ceasefire on the contact line in the Donbas military zone for the Easter holidays beginning on March 30.