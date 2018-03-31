Poroshenko spends almost UAH 200 mln on charity in 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spent around UAH 200 million on charity in 2017.

"About UAH 200 million in 2017 were spent on charitable activities, such as social, cultural, medical programs, support for the army. They are not reflected in the declaration because such activity was carried out not by the individual, but by the nationwide organization "Poroshenko Charity Foundation" and legal entities whose beneficiary owner is Petro Poroshenko and which are indicated in his electronic declaration," the press service of the head of state said.

The total amount of such expenditures for social charity and strengthening of the country's defense capability for the period from 2014 to 2017 inclusive exceeded UAH 800 million.