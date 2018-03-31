Facts

09:12 31.03.2018

Lutsenko unable to control SAPO, lacks grants of authority

Lutsenko unable to control SAPO, lacks grants of authority

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko will be unable to control the activity of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) chief Artem Sytnyk has said.

"Future scenarios [after the possible sacking of SAPO chief Nazar Kholodnytsky]? Lutsenko will be unable to take control over SAPO, because the lacks the authority. SAPO has two deputy heads. The first deputy head during the competition to fill the vacancy will be in charge. I don't see any problems with this," Sytnyk said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper.

Sytnyk said prosecutorial review of any case would be handled by SAPO agents, who he said "are prepared to work normally."

"Now the wording of the Criminal Procedure Code is such that the Prosecutor General's Office's (PGO) official grants of authority over any case are small. The most important person is the person handling the case. The only authority the PGO has during the period of the competition to find a new SAPO head is to appoint a specific prosecutor from SAPO prosecutors in specific criminal cases. The prosecutor general cannot order formal administrative action. All other decisions on the case are taken by the appointed prosecutor," Sytnyk said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NABU: there might be grounds in actions of SAPO head for bringing him to criminal and disciplinary liability

SAPO chief: most odious PGO department installs bugs in my office

Lutsenko asks qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors to consider removal of Kholodnytsky from office of deputy prosecutor general, SAPO head

Prosecutor General signs, notifies Savchenko of suspicion in presence of her lawyer

'Savchenko group' planned to shell central Kyiv from island or ship on Dnieper

Semenchenko says he cannot come to interrogation on Friday

Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Prosecutor general to seek MP Savchenko's arrest if she fails to come to SBU for interrogation

Lutsenko expects Rada to tighten corruption legislation

Onyschenko case to be heard in line with procedure of conviction in absentia – SAPO chief

LATEST

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomats from those cities where political prisoners held

Prime ministers' income exceeds UAH 17 mln in 2017, salary totals over UAH 435,000

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 2.736 mln on tourism services in 2017

NABU director names cases used as ground for opening criminal proceedings against SAPO chief

Another opportunity to work towards full ceasefire in Donbas appears - Hug

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 200 mln on charity in 2017

Poroshenko publishes income and asset declaration for 2017

Mykolaiv Governor Savchenko files letter of resignation pending probe into death of acting director of Mykolaiv Intl Airport Voloshyn

On-line broadcast: 'The Invitation of G7 Ambassadors to Odesa is just the Beginning of the Struggle for Odesa'

ICRC hands over about three tonnes of medicines to ORDLO

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА