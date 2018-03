ICRC hands over about three tonnes of medicines to ORDLO

About three tonnes of medicines were donated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ORDLO on Thursday, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"One truck from the International Committee of the Red Cross Mission with medical supplies with a total weight of 2.8 tonnes has travelled through the Novotroyitske checkpoint [Donetsk region] over the past day," the State Border Guard Service said on Friday.