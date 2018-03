Justice Ministry plans to launch register of debtor companies on wages

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine intends to launch a register of debtor companies on wages, Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko has said.

"We announce the opening of a public register of the biggest debtors on wages," he told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

Petrenko also informed that in the current year about UAH 100 million of wage arrears have already been collected.