12:16 29.03.2018

Poroshenko signs law on reform in parking area

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill amending some Ukrainian laws on reforming the parking sphere passed by the Verkhovna Rada on December 21, 2017, according to a Wednesday posting on the website of the head of state.

The law provides for the creation of a legislative mechanism for the inevitability of liability for violation of the rules for stopping and parking of vehicles by introducing photo and video surveillance of violations.

It also provides for the extension of the mechanism for bringing to the administrative responsibility the person for whom the vehicle is registered, for violations of traffic rules registered in automatic mode, for cases of violation of the rules for stopping and parking of vehicles, including for failure to pay parking fees or parking in the places intended for persons with disabilities.

Parking inspectors are authorized to consider cases of administrative violations and impoundment, according to the document.

Fines for violation of parking rules have been reviewed. There is a 50% discount in payment of fines for violations recorded in the mode of photography/video surveillance if they are paid within 10 banking days.

The law establishes all cases of significant obstruction to traffic movement or the creation of a threat to traffic safety, especially if the vehicle is parked on the traffic way in two or more rows, if it is located in places prohibited for stopping or parking, on a public transport lane of or the bike lane, if it makes the movement of other vehicles impossible or creates obstacles for the movement of pedestrians, interferes with the work of the snow-removing and other municipal vehicles in case of emergency.

