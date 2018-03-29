Poroshenko approves Annual National Program of Ukraine-NATO Cooperation

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree "On the approval of the Annual National Program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2018."

The annual national program should ensure the fulfillment of the priority tasks of the Ukraine-NATO cooperation and relevant decisions taken at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the level of the heads of state and governments on July 9, 2016 in Warsaw, according to the official website of the head of state on Wednesday.

The annual national program is a systemic strategic document that defines priority tasks for 2018 and medium-term goals to be achieved by 2020. The document also defines practical measures in the framework of implementing the policy of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, reforming the security and defense sector of the country in line with the standards and recommendations of the Alliance.

The program is aimed at attracting and using the potential and practical and advisory assistance of NATO and the Allies with a view to enhancing Ukraine's defense capability in the context of Russia's armed aggression, as well as the introduction of targeted and systematic measures to prepare the state for joining the Alliance.

The coordination of work on the implementation of the Annual National Program is entrusted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to Annex 2 to this program, a tentative plan of activities for the current year envisages a number of meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission and the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee (in the format of the above commission).

In April, it is planned to hold a meeting of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee (in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Commission) regarding the security situation in the Black Sea region, a meeting of this committee (in the format of the Planning and Review Process), the joint Ukraine-NATO working group on high-level military reform, as well as a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the level of foreign ministers.

In May, it is planned to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, with the participation of Naftogaz Ukrainy's chief executive, on energy security issues regarding the latest decisions of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

In June, it is planned to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the level of defense ministers. In July, this commission is expected to meet at a high level as part of the NATO summit.

In September, it is planned to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the level of deputy permanent representatives regarding the situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

A number of other meetings are scheduled for October, November, and December.