Ukraine should draw up new agreement with Russia due to new realities

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal believes that the treaty on friendship, cooperation and partnership with Russia must be broken; it necessary to talk about a new treaty.

"To my mind it is impossible to continue this agreement, because the Russian Federation has already brutally violated this treaty, especially as regards the last elections held in Crimea - presidential elections in the Russian Federation ... In the new realities of relations with Russia, we still need to enter into a new treaty that will also provide for legal instruments to resolve disputes between the countries," she said in an interview with Novoye Vremia (New Time) Radio on Wednesday.

The deputy minister added that relations with Russia would have to be built on the basis of realities.

"I hope that common sense will sometime win aggression. I do not know what form it will take, but any relationship with Russia should be based on completely different grounds and come out of completely different realities than it was in 1990s," Zerkal said.