10:30 27.03.2018

Klimkin proposes discussing introduction of Latin alphabet in Ukraine

Klimkin proposes discussing introduction of Latin alphabet in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has responded to the initiative voiced by Polish historian and journalist Ziemowit Szczerek and proposed discussing the possible introduction of the Latin alphabet in Ukraine simultaneously with the Cyrillic alphabet.

"Today we talked with representatives of the Central European countries about the fate of the region and Ukraine's role in the Central European community. The parties included journalists, writers, and former politicians. The discussion was deep and necessary. In a friendly conversation historian and journalist from Poland Ziemowit Szczerek asked why Ukraine cannot introduce the Latin alphabet simultaneously with the Cyrillic alphabet," Klimkin wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, March 26.

At the same time, Klimkin stressed the need to work on "what unites, rather than splits us."

"On the other hand, why not discuss this issue? What is your opinion about this? I expect interesting comments," the minister said.

