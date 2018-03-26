Facts

14:27 26.03.2018

SBU investigating probable involvement of Portnov in Crimea annexation under high treason article

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has began investigating the possible involvement of former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, at the time of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, in the annexation of Crimea by Russia in the framework of criminal proceedings under "treason" article, MP Andriy Levus (People's Front faction) has said.

The SBU opened a criminal case in response to the statement of the public organization 'Vilni Liudy' (Free People) to law enforcement agencies about the possible involvement of Portnov in the annexation of Crimea, the MP said on Facebook.

"The Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is already conducting a pretrial investigation on the "high treason" case, and the relevant information has been included in the Single Register of Pretrial Investigations," Levus explained.

He also made public on Facebook page an answer from the SBU addressed to the deputy head of the public organization 'Vilni Liudy', in which the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea submitted to the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations a statement on the commission of a criminal offense by former deputy of presidential administration of Ukraine Portnov in the crime provided for by Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

"I recall that former deputy head of the presidential administration Andriy Portnov is probably involved in the occupation of part of Ukraine by Russia, as evidenced by the recording of a telephone conversation between Russia's presidential adviser Glazyev and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Konstantinov, which was recorded by Ukrainian intelligence on March 1, 2014. Glazyev reported on the need for the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to adopt a resolution that was prepared by Portnov - a Ukrainian lawyer, ex-deputy head of the presidential Administration," Levus added.

The SBU has confirmed this information to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, noting that this criminal proceeding was opened by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and is being transferred to the Security Service for investigation.

